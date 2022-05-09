What Was It Like For Actor Tom Hughes To Dive Into The Horror Genre? - Exclusive

If you've ever been in a movie theater or catching a film at home and have thought to yourself, "That role must've been so scary to take on," you're not alone. Some characters and story arcs that we see on screen are so incredible — not only in difficulty, but in execution — that while we may never personally have the experience of bringing a role to life, we're lucky to know a few people who have.

Perhaps one of the most daunting genres to undertake is horror, as the actors have to convey true, unfiltered fear that translates to the audience. Ahead of his film "Shepherd" hitting theaters, Nicki Swift had the opportunity to sit down with British actor Tom Hughes, who gave us an inside look into just how complex the genre can really be.

"Shepherd" follows the character Eric Black as he navigates a descent into paranoia while largely remaining cocooned on a Scottish island that truly feels like another world. The film is chill-inducing, and witnessing Black's unraveling is as jolting as it is an impressive feat on Hughes' part. While horror is not Hughes' usual go-to, the film presented the actor with an opportunity to bring honesty, vulnerability, and a true sense of fear to the screen. Luckily for us, Hughes dished about what the experience of truly embracing horror was really like.