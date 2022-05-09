Stephen Curry And Jordan Poole's Strange On-Court Move Has Everyone Talking

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole have shown a connection on the court, as the younger guard has followed in Curry's shoes. The University of Michigan alum had a rocky start to his NBA career, as he was initially sent down to the G League by the Golden State Warriors his rookie season, but he was not discouraged. "I personally went down there and looked at it as live reps," Poole said while appearing on ClutchPoints' "Warriors Multiverse" podcast. By his third year, Poole progressed to the point of earning a starting role alongside Curry, who took him under his wing. "First of all, Steph is big bro," Poole said. "I ask him questions, all the time."

In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Poole started for the Warriors in place of Curry as the veteran guard came back from injury. Curry thought the young guard made the team more dynamic. "The beauty is that he has been able to balance all of it, the shooting, the driving, and then setting up guys with some crazy passes," the former league MVP said in a press conference following a Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Poole exploded for 29 points that game, as Curry added 34 coming off the bench, per NBC Sports. Curry was interviewed after the win, and Poole quickly interrupted by grabbing and playfully hugging his teammate, which showed obvious chemistry between the two. Later, the teammates put that chemistry on display with a move that had fans buzzing.