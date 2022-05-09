Emma Roberts And Ex Garrett Hedlund Prove They're Still On Good Terms

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept their relationship private — and that extends to the post-breakup phase of their shared life. The "American Horror Story" alum and the "Tron: Legacy" actor sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in fall 2019, shortly after Roberts split from Evan Peters, according to Us Weekly, and the two kept the details of their relationship out of the spotlight until Roberts and Hedlund announced they were expecting a baby boy in August 2020. "Me... and my two favorite guys," she captioned an Instagram post featuring her bump and beau.

The relationship didn't last, though. By January, rumors that Roberts and Hedlund had separated were making the rounds alongside news that the "Triple Frontier" star had been arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in Tennessee, TMZ reported. But that wasn't Hedlund's first run-in with the law. In January 2020, he was charged with driving under the influence and sentenced to three years' probation. Hedlund's issues with substance abuse reportedly put a strain on his relationship with Roberts. "When he's sober, he's a great guy," a source told Us Weekly amid their breakup, adding he "has been battling addiction [issues] for years."

Through it all, Roberts continued to keep the details to her herself, dodging questions about her relationship with Hedlund in her January Tatler feature. However, Hedlund indicated that the two have respect for each other in a candid social media post dedicated to the mother of his child.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).