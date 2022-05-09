Emma Roberts And Ex Garrett Hedlund Prove They're Still On Good Terms
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept their relationship private — and that extends to the post-breakup phase of their shared life. The "American Horror Story" alum and the "Tron: Legacy" actor sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in fall 2019, shortly after Roberts split from Evan Peters, according to Us Weekly, and the two kept the details of their relationship out of the spotlight until Roberts and Hedlund announced they were expecting a baby boy in August 2020. "Me... and my two favorite guys," she captioned an Instagram post featuring her bump and beau.
The relationship didn't last, though. By January, rumors that Roberts and Hedlund had separated were making the rounds alongside news that the "Triple Frontier" star had been arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in Tennessee, TMZ reported. But that wasn't Hedlund's first run-in with the law. In January 2020, he was charged with driving under the influence and sentenced to three years' probation. Hedlund's issues with substance abuse reportedly put a strain on his relationship with Roberts. "When he's sober, he's a great guy," a source told Us Weekly amid their breakup, adding he "has been battling addiction [issues] for years."
Through it all, Roberts continued to keep the details to her herself, dodging questions about her relationship with Hedlund in her January Tatler feature. However, Hedlund indicated that the two have respect for each other in a candid social media post dedicated to the mother of his child.
Garrett Hedlund celebrated Emma Roberts on Mother's Day
Garrett Hedlund spent May 8 celebrating the women in his life, including Emma Roberts. "Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!" he wished her on a handwritten note he uploaded to Instagram. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night." He signed the note with "All my love." Hedlund didn't tag Roberts on the post, though he does follow her. For her part, Roberts, who doesn't appear to follow Hedlund, marked the day by celebrating their son, Rhodes, and her own mother, Kelly Cunningham, on her Instagram. "Rhodes thank you for making me a mom and mama thank you for teaching me how to be one," she captioned the post.
While Roberts and Hedlund haven't addressed their breakup publicly, sources have shared they remain on good terms. "They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup," an insider told Us Weekly in January. Despite their differences, they seem eager to maintain a positive attitude for the sake of their son. "Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship ... They've been handling coparenting very well," the source added. Roberts has been open about prioritizing her son above everything else. "I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man," she told Tatler.