Inside Emma Roberts And Garrett Hedlund's Rumored Split

It seems that rumors are picking up steam about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund splitting up for good. The two are no strangers to relationship-fueled paparazzi, Roberts having a complicated relationship with Evan Peters and Hedlund dating his "On the Road" co-star Kirsten Dunst for more than four years.

When the two first made it official, the news came as a surprise, but then again, Roberts has been vocal about keeping her relationships as private as possible. She shared with Cosmopolitan in 2019, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended." The actor continued, "It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment."

In June 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that Roberts and Hedlund were expecting a baby. A source told E! News that during the pregnancy, the two "went through a rough patch," calling back to Hedlund's January 2020 arrest for a DUI and his continuing struggles with sobriety. However, the source claimed that with the birth of their baby boy Rhodes in December of that year, "Emma and Garrett are in a much better place." Since then, sightings of the two together have been scarce, and now sources are buzzing once again.