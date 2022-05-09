Kanye West Reveals Rare Photos With Donda In Emotional Mother's Day Tribute

Kanye "Ye" West had an extraordinarily close relationship with his mother Donda West. Growing up, the Chicago rapper split time between his parents — who were divorced — but preferred to be with his mom. "But the rest of that time, my mother was my everything," he said on an MTV special in 2005. Donda helped nourish her son's creative efforts, which had a profound effect on Ye. "This is my mother. I love her. She is my best friend in the whole world," he said on MTV's "Diary" in 2004.

In fact, the two were so close that when Donda released her book "Raising Kanye: Life Lessons from the Mother of a Hip-Hop Star," the "Late Registration" artist thought it would be ill-received because the pair had no drama, per the Chicago Tribune. Sadly, Donda died in 2007 from complications following cosmetic surgery. Over a decade after her death, Ye still mourned his mother and wished she could have spent time with his children. "This would have been the funnest time of her life, to have those kids running around that house and being able to go and buy them toys," he said on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" in 2019.

A man who dated Donda, Ulysses Blakely, believed that many of Ye's emotional troubles stemmed from her death. "He has not recovered from the loss of his mother," he told Page Six in 2020. To show Donda was still very much on his mind, Ye lovingly paid tribute to her on Mother's Day.