Inside The Death Of Nick Cave's Son Jethro Lazenby

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave is mourning the tragic death of his son Jethro Lazenby. According to the New York Post, Lazenby was 31. Cave confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to NME. "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," the "Into My Hands" singer said. "We would be grateful for family privacy at this time." The cause of death and circumstances surrounding Lazenby's passing, however, have yet to be made public.

Losing a child is never easy, but for Cave, the pain is twofold, as Lazenby's death comes only years after Cave's other son, Arthur, died in 2015 following a cliff fall. "I feel the presence of my son, all around, but he may not be there," Cave wrote of Arthur in 2018. "I hear him talk to me, parent me, guide me, though he may not be there."

Now, old wounds have been reopened and Cave is seemingly in for another bout of grief.