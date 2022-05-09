Harry Styles Opens Up About His Radical Change Of Heart On Therapy
As one of the biggest pop stars in the world, when Harry Styles has something to say, everyone listens. And while there are some things about his life that he would rather keep under the radar — like all of the speculation about his sexuality — Styles did admit that he came from a loving home. In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2017, Styles even said that his childhood was full of happy memories, even though his parents split up when he was still a young child. When asked if there were any particularly painful moments from that time in his life, Styles had to actually pause and think about it. He said, "I don't remember. Honestly, when you're that young, you can kind of block it out. ... I can't say that I remember the exact thing. I didn't realize that was the case until just now. Yeah, I mean, I was seven. It's one of those things. Feeling supported and loved by my parents never changed."
With the help of therapy, though, Styles admits that he has a different outlook on life and on the therapeutic process. In fact, he's even had a radical change of heart about it for this reason, too.
Harry Styles says therapy helped make him feel stronger
Harry Styles says that his experience with therapy has been a positive one, so much so that he feels stronger and "more alive" than ever before. That's because he came into it thinking he needed his soul repaired, so to speak, when therapy actually helped him rediscover all the great things he already had in life. In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, the former One Direction star said he thought therapy was only if "you were broken" and wanted to believe that he didn't need it. However, his sessions quickly changed his outlook. He put it this way: "I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing — there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that."
It's probably also a good thing that Styles has someone like his girlfriend Olivia Wilde by his side, too. In an interview with Vogue back in January, Wilde said that when you're happy and content in your life, the opinions of others falls to the wayside. "All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she said. That, and his positive therapy sessions are probably why Styles feels like he's on Cloud 9 these days, right?