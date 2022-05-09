Harry Styles Opens Up About His Radical Change Of Heart On Therapy

As one of the biggest pop stars in the world, when Harry Styles has something to say, everyone listens. And while there are some things about his life that he would rather keep under the radar — like all of the speculation about his sexuality — Styles did admit that he came from a loving home. In an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2017, Styles even said that his childhood was full of happy memories, even though his parents split up when he was still a young child. When asked if there were any particularly painful moments from that time in his life, Styles had to actually pause and think about it. He said, "I don't remember. Honestly, when you're that young, you can kind of block it out. ... I can't say that I remember the exact thing. I didn't realize that was the case until just now. Yeah, I mean, I was seven. It's one of those things. Feeling supported and loved by my parents never changed."

With the help of therapy, though, Styles admits that he has a different outlook on life and on the therapeutic process. In fact, he's even had a radical change of heart about it for this reason, too.