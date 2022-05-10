Garcelle Beauvais Still Isn't Totally Buying Erika Jayne's Legal Claims

Erika Jayne has a lot of explaining to do to Garcelle Beauvais. According to Us Weekly, Jayne first joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2015 while the show was in its sixth season. The reality series showcased Jayne's lavish lifestyle and marriage to high-profile attorney Tom Girardi. For years, fans got a glimpse into Jayne and her former husband's age-gap relationship and many thought they had an ideal union.

Viewers were stunned when news broke in November 2020 that the reality star filed for divorce from Girardi after spending more than two decades together, per Page Six. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily," Jayne said in statement to E! News. "I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

Aside from dealing with her split from Girardi, Jayne had more on her plate than heartbreak. Just one month after she announced she was parting ways from her husband, the pair was slammed with a major lawsuit in which they were accused of embezzlement, per ET. Two years later, Beauvais is still calling Jayne's bluff when it comes to her legal troubles.