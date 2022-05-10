Gwen Stefani Reveals The Unexpected Way Blake Shelton Has Changed Her Style

Gwen Stefani is the ultimate alt-girl of our generation. While her style has evolved over the years, Stefani will perhaps always be known as the rock chick donning crop tops, low-rise jeans, outlandish accessories, and chunky boots.

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, the singer shared how she has always had a passion for fashion. "You know how you kind of can't explain why you have passions for certain things? I just always was that girl who was into style and makeup. I can remember getting into high school and getting into music and that's probably when it really started. My mom was quite fashionable, and she grew up in the '60s, which was such an amazing time period for [style]," she said "Then [I got] into ska music, which was a nod to the '60s and '70s. The bands I was into — it wasn't a lot of girls, so I didn't really know how to dress."

In 2019, when she won the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People's Choice Awards, she expressed her love for fashion and said that it will always give her joy. "To get to this point where I'm getting an award for fashion... it's kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen," she shared. "I love fashion. It never gets old for me." But Stefani's style has since mellowed out, and according to the star, it's because of her husband Blake Shelton's influence.