The Allegations Against Mario Batali Grow Even More Disturbing

In 2017, multiple women made allegations of sexual misconduct against celebrity chef Mario Batali, as reported by Eater. The accusations involved inappropriate behavior that had already spanned years, and most came from women who had worked for Batali in the restaurant industry.

Following the accusations, Batali told Eater that he would be taking a leave of absence from his businesses. Additionally, he was fired from hosting the daytime cooking-themed talk show, "The Chew," which aired on ABC. He also issued a statement of apology at the time, assuming responsibility for his actions. "I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt," he said, adding, "... much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses."

Batali is now standing trial, where he will be judged on his actions, per NPR. If found guilty, he could spend more than two years in jail and would be forced to register as a sex offender. One of the accusers testifying against him is Natali Tene, who met the chef at a Boston bar called Towne Stove and Spirits in April 2017. During their encounter, she claims he engaged in sexual misconduct. Tene elaborated on her allegations during the opening day of his trial.