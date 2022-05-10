Britney Spears' Behavior Has Fans Seriously Concerned

Instagram sprees are nothing new for Britney Spears, but her May 9 nude selfie uploads were still comparatively bold. The "Womanizer" singer first posted a photo of herself from a vacation, fully naked and standing, covering her breasts with her hands. Spears censored the snap by sticking a heart emoji over her pubic region. "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me ... why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation," read Spears' casual caption. The post also included a photo carousel of the same photo displayed in five different filters, as well as some zoomed-in.

Hours after this photo was posted, Spears displayed her nude self-photography skills again. This time pictured in a slightly different (but not really) pose, Spears wrote in the caption, "Don't underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me." But there's more! Seemingly ending her streak (get it?) for the day, Spears captioned one more photo in the same, equally naked posture, "I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much." Both of the latter posts also boasted the same pic in a variety of filters.

Mind you again, this all happened within the span of hours. As Spears' fanbase tends to do, her comments section lit up with a varying spectrum of reactions.