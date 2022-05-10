The Tragic Death Of The Big Lebowski Actor Jack Kehler

Actor Jack Kehler, perhaps best known for his role in the comedy crime film "The Big Lebowski" and the television series "The Man in the High Castle," has died.

Kehler's son, Eddie Kehler, confirmed the tragic news to Deadline. According to Eddie, the talented thespian died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on May 7 due to complications of leukemia. He was 75 years old. It's reported that the Philadelphia native is survived by not only his son, Eddie, but also his wife, Shawna Casey, his daughter-in-law, Mari-Anne, and his grandson Liam.

Per the New York Post, Kehler first got his start in acting when he portrayed the role of a gas station attendant in the 1983 science fiction film "Strange Invaders." From there, he went on to snag many other roles in both film and television projects including "Point Break," "Grand Canyon," "Waterworld," "McKenna," "Murder One," "NYPD Blue," "24," "Mad Men," and the popular family drama series "7th Heaven."