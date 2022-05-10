Jack Harlow Spills The Beans On His Viral Interaction With Emma Chamberlain

Jack Harlow dressed to impress at the 2022 Met Gala in a brown Givenchy suit that definitely turned heads. Prior to the event, he got ready in a special segment with Vogue and opened up about being asked to attend the honorable gala. He told the outlet, "Growing up on social media, you catch wind of the Met Gala, but it definitely seems like this distant highest level thing. Maybe that's what it is. It's cool to walk inside and see what it's about."

Shortly after walking the carpet, the "First Class" rapper was trending all over social media, specifically TikTok, but it had nothing to do with fashion. An interaction between the musician and social media influencer Emma Chamberlain sent viewers into a complete frenzy online that fans still can't stop talking about.

Chamberlain was conducting red carpet interviews for Vogue when she struck up a conversation with Harlow. It started off normal, but things quickly became awkward. When Chamberlain told the rapper that she would see him inside, he replied, "Can't wait. Love ya. Bye!" She responded, "Love ya," and then looked uncomfortably stunned before bursting into laughter. The clip quickly went viral on Vogue's TikTok and the comment section practically exploded with reactions to Chamberlain's awkward shock. It seems Jack Harlow is aware of the online madness that's ensued after his comment and he's keeping tight-lipped about the interaction.