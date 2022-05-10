Andy Cohen's Daughter Lucy Makes Aww-Worthy TV Debut

Andy Cohen is a parent and a proud one at that. The head honcho at the Bravo network first became a father back in 2019 when he welcomed his son Benjamin Allen via surrogate. However, Cohen admitted that prior to his son's arrival, parenthood was far from his mind. He told People in 2019, "I kind of have no words for it." He said, "I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really over-delivered," adding, "That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed."

Being a father must have done a positive number on him because Cohen welcomed a new member to his family on April 30. He took to his Instagram account to share the celebratory news of his daughter's arrival with his followers by writing, "HERE'S LUCY!!!! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" He also wrote, "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy." That said, it shouldn't surprise anyone that Baby Lucy just made the most adorable debut on — you guessed it — daddy's home away from home, Bravo.