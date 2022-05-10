Dolly Parton Has A Bold New Career Partnership Coming
Dolly Parton, country legend who will always love you, always seems to get what she wants. When she wants to increase childhood literacy in her home state of Tennessee, it gets done. When Parton wants some tattoos to cover up her scars, she gets inked. When she wants to save the world by funding research in the Moderna vaccine, you can bet your bottom dollar she works "9 to 5" to get'r done. And even when she wants something a little more frivolous and fun, she finds a way to make it happen, like when she manifested her return to the cover of Playboy after 42 years — sort of.
In March 2020, the "Jolene" crooner told "60 Minutes Australia" that she'd love to pose again for her 75th birthday, after her first cover shoot in 1978 when she was 32. "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will." By the time she turned 75, Playboy magazine had folded — but that didn't stop the singer from recreating her original cover and sharing it on Instagram.
Now Parton has found a way to bring back her favorite Taco Bell menu item, and she's doing it in the most Dolly Parton way.
Dolly Parton is starring in Mexican Pizza: The Musical
During an Insider interview back in January, "I Will Always Love You" crooner Dolly Parton said she will always love Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, which was removed from the menu in 2020 after 35 years. When the reporter asked Parton if the taco chain should bring back the meal, that involves putting cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce on ground beef and refried beans inside of a tortilla shell, she emphatically replied, "I think they should!"
What Dolly wants, Dolly gets. The country legend and the taco restaurant giant announced on Instagram that they've partnered in a Mexican Pizza musical romp! "Mexican Pizza: The Musical" will premiere on TikTok on May 26 to celebrate the return of the entrée, and Parton herself will star in the satire about all of the Mexican Pizza die-hards who fought tooth and nail to bring back this Taco Bell staple. Even better, Parton will be joined onscreen with "Kiss Me More" singer Doja Cat, per the New York Post, after her TikTok dedicated to Mexican Pizza went viral. Taco Bell has even managed to nab scriptwriter Hannah Friedman to pen the musical, and actual Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear to write the score.
Some fans have taken to Twitter to express how much they love the idea, while others are a bit bewildered. But perhaps the best fan reaction goes to this tweeter, who posted, "there better be green onions or I'm not watching." Honestly, same.