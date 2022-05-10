Dolly Parton Has A Bold New Career Partnership Coming

During an Insider interview back in January, "I Will Always Love You" crooner Dolly Parton said she will always love Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, which was removed from the menu in 2020 after 35 years. When the reporter asked Parton if the taco chain should bring back the meal, that involves putting cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce on ground beef and refried beans inside of a tortilla shell, she emphatically replied, "I think they should!"

What Dolly wants, Dolly gets. The country legend and the taco restaurant giant announced on Instagram that they've partnered in a Mexican Pizza musical romp! "Mexican Pizza: The Musical" will premiere on TikTok on May 26 to celebrate the return of the entrée, and Parton herself will star in the satire about all of the Mexican Pizza die-hards who fought tooth and nail to bring back this Taco Bell staple. Even better, Parton will be joined onscreen with "Kiss Me More" singer Doja Cat, per the New York Post, after her TikTok dedicated to Mexican Pizza went viral. Taco Bell has even managed to nab scriptwriter Hannah Friedman to pen the musical, and actual Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear to write the score.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to express how much they love the idea, while others are a bit bewildered. But perhaps the best fan reaction goes to this tweeter, who posted, "there better be green onions or I'm not watching." Honestly, same.