Tina Fey Reveals The Strange Interaction She Had With Kevin Spacey After SNL
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made headlines during the final weekend of Netflix is a Joke: The Festival. The former "Saturday Night Live" besties revealed secrets during the "In Conversation" panel, with Fey spilling the tea about a strange interaction with the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.
For 20 years, Spacey was an A-list actor, winning two Oscars for "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty." For his role as Frank Underwood in "House of Cards," the actor earned five Emmy nods. But in 2017, news broke that the A-list celebrity was leading a double life. As part of the #MeToo movement, 15 men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, and his career came crashing down. Some of the allegations included "Rent" star Anthony Rapp claiming the actor made a sexual advance toward him at a party when he was only 14. Richard Dreyfuss' son, Harry Dreyfuss, said that Spacey groped him.
The fallout after the accusations against Spacey was immediate. The "House of Cards" star was immediately fired from the Netflix hit and cut from the film "All the Money In the World." In November 2021, Spacey was ordered to pay a huge amount of money – $31 million — to the "House of Cards" production company for breach of contract. Even merely mentioning Spacey's name causes a stir, so many were intrigued after the beloved "30 Rock" star revealed her run-in with the disgraced actor.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Tina Fey said Kevin Spacey hit on her after hosting SNL
Tina Fey confessed that Kevin Spacey hit on her in 2006 after hosting "Saturday Night Live." While onstage with Amy Poehler during their "In Conversation" panel at the Netflix festival, the "30 Rock" star dropped a bomb about her close encounter with the disgraced actor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fey told the audience, "This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me. One time when he was hosting 'SNL,' at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me." The talented comedian was confused, because it was an open secret in Hollywood that Spacey was gay. Fey added, "I was like, 'Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?'"
The New York Post reported that Poehler chimed in after her best friend's Space confession, quipping that Fey "really blew it." But the former "Weekend Update" co-anchors aren't the only "SNL" cast members to spill stories about men coming on to them. During an April visit to "The Howard Stern Show," former "Saturday Night Live" star Molly Shannon said she had a horrific interaction with Gary Coleman. The "Superstar" actor told Stern that Coleman tried to get on top of her and kiss her, but "because of his size I didn't feel physically threatened." However, she ultimately had to lock herself in a bathroom to get away. Yikes!