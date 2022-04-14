Molly Shannon Says She Had Horrific Interaction With Gary Coleman

Molly Shannon is most well known for playing some hilarious roles on "Saturday Night Live," like Helen Madden and cheerleader Mary Catherine Gallagher. She also starred in the 1999 hit "Superstar," where she reprised her role as Gallagher, proving her comedic timing was impeccable. According to her IMDb profile, the star has appeared in many other films and television shows since her "SNL" days, including a recurring role in "Will & Grace." She also lent her voice to Millie on the animated series "Bob's Burgers."

Recently, Shannon proved that her talent extends beyond acting and voiceover work with her new memoir titled "Hello, Molly!" According to The New York Times, the book covers a wide range of topics, including her rise to fame on "Saturday Night Live." On a more serious note, the book also details a car crash that killed Shannon's mother, sister, and cousin. At the time, Shannon's father was driving the vehicle. "There is no way to know exactly what happened that night, though my gut tells me he fell asleep at the wheel," she wrote in the memoir (via USA Today). "But would he have fallen asleep without the drinking? It still keeps me up at night sometimes, but, in the end, all that is relevant is that it changed our lives forever."

Sadly, the death of her mother and sister is not the only struggle that Shannon has encountered in her life. She also detailed a traumatic experience that she had with actor Gary Coleman.