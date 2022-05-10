Halsey Reveals Scary Health Issues Following Hospitalizations

After a series of hospitalizations, singer Halsey has opened up about her new medical diagnosis. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story on May 10, Halsey revealed that after seeing "a hundred thousand doctors," she has been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

"I'm still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things," Halsey explained. Adding, "I'm keeping you guys updated because I know you're seeing the heart monitor and I'm sick all the time and I don't want anybody to be worrying. I'm on a treatment plan right now." The singer also apologized to their fans saying, "Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don't take it personally."

Halsey also shared a video to TikTok explaining that she recently found out that she is allergic to many of the foods she previously enjoyed. "Just found out I'm allergic to coffee so there goes my entire personality," the text on the video reads. Halsey then goes on name other foods they are allergic to, including potatoes, corn, spinach, ginger, garlic, milk, onions, grapefruit, and a host of other fruits and vegetables. We're all wishing Halsey the best as they recover.