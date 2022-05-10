Christina Hall Breaks Her Silence After Head-Turning Public Interaction With Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall had a messy start to their post-breakup relationship, but were eventually able to find their footing as they not only continued to work together on "Flip or Flop," but raised their two children together. "[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together." His future wife, Heather Rae Young, supported El Moussa and Hall continuing to collaborate. "They've been filming for 10 years, who am I to dictate?" she told ET.

Peace did not remain between the former couple as they had a drag-down fight on the set of "Flip or Flop" in July 2021. Reportedly, El Moussa became enraged with his ex-wife and unleashed a tirade where he referred to her as a "washed up loser," per TMZ. Later that month, the "Tarek's Flip Side" star and his ex-wife patched things up enough to continue working together, but were on shaky ground. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends," a source told People at the time.

The parents appeared to move past their dust-up and turned their efforts to raising their children, although they admittedly had different approaches to parenting in certain areas. "We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they're different households," El Moussa told Us Weekly on May 4. Just days later, Hall, El Moussa, and Young were involved in a very public spat.