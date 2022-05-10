Christina Hall Breaks Her Silence After Head-Turning Public Interaction With Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall had a messy start to their post-breakup relationship, but were eventually able to find their footing as they not only continued to work together on "Flip or Flop," but raised their two children together. "[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together." His future wife, Heather Rae Young, supported El Moussa and Hall continuing to collaborate. "They've been filming for 10 years, who am I to dictate?" she told ET.
Peace did not remain between the former couple as they had a drag-down fight on the set of "Flip or Flop" in July 2021. Reportedly, El Moussa became enraged with his ex-wife and unleashed a tirade where he referred to her as a "washed up loser," per TMZ. Later that month, the "Tarek's Flip Side" star and his ex-wife patched things up enough to continue working together, but were on shaky ground. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends," a source told People at the time.
The parents appeared to move past their dust-up and turned their efforts to raising their children, although they admittedly had different approaches to parenting in certain areas. "We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they're different households," El Moussa told Us Weekly on May 4. Just days later, Hall, El Moussa, and Young were involved in a very public spat.
Inside Christina Hall and Heather Rae Young's soccer fight
A heated dispute broke out when Christina Hall was at her son Brayden El Moussa's soccer game on May 9, also attended by Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. At one point, Young approached Hall — who was seated on a folding chair — and the pair exchanged terse words with one another, per the Daily Mail. Snaps showed Tarek grabbing his wife's arm and leading her away from Christina as the two women continued to trade words. That was not the end of the soccer game quarrel, as Tarek reportedly had to be separated from Joshua Hall (Christina's husband). Shortly after, the public fight took a backseat as a real family emergency sprung up.
Not long after his parents were involved in a shouting match at his soccer game, young Brayden had to be rushed to the hospital. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents ... Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy," Christina wrote in an Instagram post on May 9. She also re-shared a post from Young to her Instagram Stories. "We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us," the "Selling Sunset" star wrote.
Following the soccer game altercation, a joint statement was released from the former "Flip or Flop" stars. "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward," it read, per Hollywood Life.