Eva Mendes Reveals The Blunt Reason She Took A Break From Social Media

Eva Mendes recently returned from a one-year Instagram hiatus promoting a new brand. In a four-post series of photos and videos, Mendes gushed to her 2.6 million followers about how she became the co-owner of antimicrobial sponge company, Skura Style. The absence of all of Mendes' old posts was glaring, however, as it appears the actor-turned-entrepreneur was starting anew.

Mendes began retreating from social media in January 2021. This came as a shock, as Mendes — who semi-retired from acting to focus on family — had a highly active Instagram presence. Some fans even had their own unsolicited theories at the time about Mendes' reasons for the break. After a month of Mendes not posting, one speculated (per Independent) that it was due to Mendes having "work done" and not wanting to show the results. Mendes briefly returned to write, "I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason."

Now that Mendes has returned to the platform, more has unfolded about her real reason for disappearing from Instagram.