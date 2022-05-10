The Terrifying Incident That Changed Mia Khalifa's Life Forever

Former adult entertainment star, Mia Khalifa, has been speaking out about the negative effects the porn industry has had on her life since she left the industry in 2015. Even though she only actually filmed for three months in 2014, the controversy surrounding Khalifa's videos made her remain popular on adult video websites, despite her leaving the industry's toxicity behind her. These videos would go on to haunt her, and she even received death threats for her participation, per CNN.

These days, Khalifa is building a presence on social media, gaining more fans that are sympathetic to what she went through. Hindsight is truly 20/20, and now people are beginning to see how Khalifa was taken advantage of and preyed on by people in the porn industry. After being mistreated, mocked, and hated by the public for years, Khalifa is telling her side of the story.

With that in mind, a recent interview with Khalifa is gaining attention, as her experiences online directly impacted her mistreatment in real life.