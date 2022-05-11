BBC Host Deborah James Reveals Her Devastating Health Prognosis

The BBC's Deborah James has shared a heartbreaking update on her health with fans. The British star has been very open about her experience with cancer over the years, regularly sharing updates on her journey with bowel cancer with the world. In fact, James is one of the hosts of the podcast "You, Me and the Big C," in which she and her co-hosts discussed all things relating to the disease. She hosted the series alongside Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland, who have also been diagnosed with cancer, though Bland sadly died in 2018 following a very public cancer journey.

James has kept fans well updated with how she's doing on her @bowelbabe Instagram account, including sharing back in January 2020 that she "had no evidence of cancer in [her] body" in a heartwarming Instagram post after previously finding out she once had a devastating 15 tumors. She told cancer in the caption of a stunningly powerful shot of herself in a swimsuit, "3 Years on, 10 operations, too many scans, a lot of chemo, some fancy drugs, lots of tears....I'm still standing – and you (according to my most recent scans!) are still sleeping!" She then continued that she was "beyond happy" but also "realistic" about the chances of her cancer returning, noting she was "praying it continues to work. Being beyond grateful to be here today [and] still taking it one step at a time."

But, tragically, the good news didn't last too long.