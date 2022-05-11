Michelle Williams Opens Up About Jeremy Strong's Special Role In Her Life After Heath Ledger's Death

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's relationship had already ended "The Dark Knight" star's death sent shockwaves across the globe. Ledger was found dead in his New York apartment on January 22, 2008, at the age of 28, The New York Times reported. He died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs that included painkillers and meds to treat anxiety and insomnia. Ledger was open about his struggles with the latter, revealing how he barely slept while portraying the Joker in "The Dark Knight" during a November 2007 interview with The New York Times. "Last week I probably slept an average of two hours a night," he said. "I couldn't stop thinking. My body was exhausted, and my mind was still going."

But Ledger reportedly didn't just rely on legal substances. The Oscar winner is also said to have used cocaine, a habit that created issues between him and Williams, according to The Telegraph. After meeting on the set of "Brokeback Mountain" in 2004, Williams and Ledger welcomed Matilda in October 2005, People reported. Williams and Ledger ended their three-year relationship in September 2007, Us Weekly noted.

Even though Williams loved Ledger, she wanted to raise her child in a healthy environment, a source told Access Hollywood. "He had a lifestyle that really wasn't — at least in Michelle William's eyes — compatible with raising a child and continuing in that relationship." But raising a child without a father is something else entirely — and Williams couldn't have done it without Jeremy Strong.