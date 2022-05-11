Symonne Harrison On Her Songwriting Process - Exclusive

In November 2021, Symonne Harrison released her first single, "With You," which she sang as a duet with her boyfriend and fellow content creator, Nick Bencivenga. Harrison spoke to Nicki Swift about her feelings going into the songwriting process for the first time, saying, "It's obviously something I've never done before, so super new, and it's always something I dreamed of. But I didn't actually know how it was going to go."

Andrew Balogh worked as the producer on their song and came to Harrison's house to write the record together. "We just wrote for hours and hours and hours and came up with the song all in one session, which is very difficult to do, but we did it," Harrison said. After writing the single, things came together pretty fast. "[We] started recording it a few weeks later. And then it took, I would say, three weeks for it to get mastered and all ready. And then we filmed our music video and then two weeks later everything was out," Harrison said.