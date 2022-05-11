Bobby Moynihan Reveals How Danny DeVito Completely Terrified Him

Bobby Moynihan is opening up about a past encounter he had with Danny DeVito that caught him a bit off guard. The "Saturday Night Live" alum was on the iconic sketch comedy show for nearly a decade, per IndieWire, and during this time he did many entertaining impressions. In a 2013 "Howard Stern Show" interview, Moynihan stated that his dedication to impersonations is one reason he believes he was cast in the series. "I think that was also part of what got me the show was, I'm not the best impressionist in the world, but I'm willing to go out there and look like an idiot," Moynihan said.

Comedy fans couldn't get enough of Moynihan's "SNL" impressions, which included DeVito, singer Andrea Bocelli, and celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri. In 2014, Fieri offered his reaction to Moynihan's impression of himself and said he's a big fan of the comedian's work. "I love it," Fieri told Parade. "Whenever [Moynihan has impersonated me], he's texted me the next day to ask how I liked it, and I always tell him he's brilliant." Fieri also stated that he'd love to do a skit on "SNL" alongside Moynihan some day. Aside from Fieri, DeVito has also expressed to Moynihan how he feels about his impressions of himself.