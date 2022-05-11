The Big D Season 1 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

Just when you thought there couldn't be any fresh and unique reality dating show ideas left, TBS goes and surprises everybody. The network is releasing a new dating beast, "The Big D," and it looks like it's gonna roar. Think "Couples Therapy" having an affair with "Dating Around" while living on "Temptation Island."

After suffering COVID lockdown blues and inability to travel anywhere, the promise of a tropical island with turquoise seas and white sandy beaches is sure to pique interest. Add gorgeous women in skimpy bikinis and men in surf shorts flashing their rock hard abs into the mix — all partying hard and downing shots in swimming pools — and temperatures are going to soar. But, the real clincher is the inevitable drama that will be abundant throughout. Especially since the "big D" in question is divorce.

"The social experiment takes on the relationship space with a twist, following recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch — their exes will be along for the journey," TBS announced in March 2021. "Watching other people's relationships and rooting for old romances and new couples is addictive," TBS' General Manager Brett Weitz said. The press release promised plenty of unexpected and dramatic shockers as ex-spouses run rampant in paradise on the hunt for a new love — or escape their former one. Well, what could possibly go wrong?

After a year of anticipation, including releasing a teaser video, TBS has finally announced "The Big D" Season 1 release date, cast, and more information.