The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Disappointing News

Bachelor Nation couples are often known for whirlwind engagements and whiplash breakups. (Remember back in 2020 when season 24 lead Peter Weber broke up with winner Hannah Ann Sluss, reconciled with runner-up Madison Prewett, and then called it quits with her after only two days?) It's enough to make anyone's head spin. But for every shock split, there are also plenty of stable couples in the fandom. In fact, there's one pair that might win the franchise's title for longest-running engagement.

That honor falls to Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Per People, Jordan — who is the estranged younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — proposed to JoJo on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2016. Unlike past winners, the duo didn't seem to be in any hurry to walk down the aisle. Fast forward to 2019, and Jordan surprised JoJo with a sweet re-proposal during what she thought was wedding venue prep. "I can't wait to marry you," JoJo wrote to her fiance on Instagram. "Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."

Unfortunately, COVID interrupted their June 2020 wedding date, and despite settling on a May 2021 ceremony, JoJo just shared some more disappointing news. So, what did she have to say? Keep reading to find out.