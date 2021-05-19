The Bachelorette Alum JoJo Fletcher Shares Disappointing News
Bachelor Nation couples are often known for whirlwind engagements and whiplash breakups. (Remember back in 2020 when season 24 lead Peter Weber broke up with winner Hannah Ann Sluss, reconciled with runner-up Madison Prewett, and then called it quits with her after only two days?) It's enough to make anyone's head spin. But for every shock split, there are also plenty of stable couples in the fandom. In fact, there's one pair that might win the franchise's title for longest-running engagement.
That honor falls to Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Per People, Jordan — who is the estranged younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — proposed to JoJo on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2016. Unlike past winners, the duo didn't seem to be in any hurry to walk down the aisle. Fast forward to 2019, and Jordan surprised JoJo with a sweet re-proposal during what she thought was wedding venue prep. "I can't wait to marry you," JoJo wrote to her fiance on Instagram. "Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."
Unfortunately, COVID interrupted their June 2020 wedding date, and despite settling on a May 2021 ceremony, JoJo just shared some more disappointing news. So, what did she have to say? Keep reading to find out.
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are figuring out a new wedding date
In an Us Weekly interview published on May 19, 2021, JoJo Fletcher revealed that she and longtime fiance Jordan Rodgers have opted to delay their nuptials for the third time. JoJo told the outlet that the couple's chosen wedding venue is "still at a 10-person maximum capacity" due to the pandemic, and they didn't want to switch locations. Plus, she's considering another major change: buying a different wedding dress.
"I never even picked up my original dress," JoJo explained to the magazine. "Like the dress that I ordered, it came in during COVID and I haven't even picked it up yet ... so yeah, I might try on dresses again."
The pandemic saw many couples tie the knot in impromptu backyard ceremonies or Zoom weddings with only a few people in attendance, but JoJo seems determined not to sacrifice her special day. Understandable! According to Us Weekly, she and Jordan are "figuring out" a new date, as Jordan's commitment with the SEC Network rules out a fall wedding. Here's to hoping that this third delay will be the last for the fan-favorite couple.