Hannah Gosselin Hints At Her Strained Relationship With Mom Kate
The Gosselin children have been in the spotlight for as long as they can probably remember. The eight kids became famous from "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which became "Kate Plus 8" after Jon and Kate Gosselin's divorce. The reality series was a major hit for TLC. Viewers loved watching twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel. Unfortunately, the Gosselin family remained in the news for unhappy reasons.
The couple famously split in 2009, and in 2015, Jon began a five-year battle for custody of Hannah "because Hannah has expressed she is unhappy and uncomfortable in the house with Kate [Gosselin]," a source told E! News. In 2020, Mama Kate lost custody of Hannah, but the fight over Collin was a darker story. In 2019, Jon told the Daily Mail that Kate psychologically abused Collin, sending him to a facility for children with special needs in 2016. After leaving the center, Collin lived with Jon, but the teen accused his dad of abusing him in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2020.
Now that the Gosselin sextuplets have reached a milestone by turning 18, and Hannah is speaking out about life with her dad, away from most of her siblings. So what does Hannah have to say about life now that she's 18?
Hannah Gosselin on why she chose to live with her father
As fans recover from the shock that the Gosselin sextuplets are 18, new adult Hannah Gosselin talked to ET about life, her relationship with her mom, Kate, and why she chose to live with her dad. "I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad, and we've always had a strong good relationship," Hannah told the outlet. The former reality TV star revealed there was not a chance for a "one-on-one relationship" with a parent in her mother's "busy household." Hannah said, "I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent."
As for her relationship with her mother, Hannah told ET she still keeps in touch with Kate "frequently" and said she is "pretty sure she's doing OK." The grown-up sextuplet said her mom sent her a nice birthday message, and it appears the complicated relationship between Hannah and Kate is better. Hannah celebrated her birthday in style in Miami, driving around in a $400K Rolls-Royce with some girlfriends and her dad. But the birthday bash wasn't perfect. "I would have to say the only thing missing from my amazing birthday party was my siblings," she told Page Six. "I miss them, and I know if we got to spend more time together, especially on our birthday, it would be more fun."
Happy birthday to Hannah and the other Gosselin sextuplets!