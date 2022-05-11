Hannah Gosselin Hints At Her Strained Relationship With Mom Kate

As fans recover from the shock that the Gosselin sextuplets are 18, new adult Hannah Gosselin talked to ET about life, her relationship with her mom, Kate, and why she chose to live with her dad. "I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad, and we've always had a strong good relationship," Hannah told the outlet. The former reality TV star revealed there was not a chance for a "one-on-one relationship" with a parent in her mother's "busy household." Hannah said, "I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent."

As for her relationship with her mother, Hannah told ET she still keeps in touch with Kate "frequently" and said she is "pretty sure she's doing OK." The grown-up sextuplet said her mom sent her a nice birthday message, and it appears the complicated relationship between Hannah and Kate is better. Hannah celebrated her birthday in style in Miami, driving around in a $400K Rolls-Royce with some girlfriends and her dad. But the birthday bash wasn't perfect. "I would have to say the only thing missing from my amazing birthday party was my siblings," she told Page Six. "I miss them, and I know if we got to spend more time together, especially on our birthday, it would be more fun."

Happy birthday to Hannah and the other Gosselin sextuplets!