The Gosselin Sextuplets Just Reached A Huge Milestone

May 10 marked a particularly important date for Jon and Kate Gosselin: their sextuplets' 18th birthday.

Speaking with ET alongside daughter Hannah — who famously elected to live with her father instead of Kate — Jon was elated about the milestone. "I'm free, free!" he said. However, he quickly clarified that it meant he was free "in the aspect of, I have adult children now." It's not the first time the Gosselin patriarch has spoken of looking forward to his brood's adulthood, especially if it meant being able to move forward in his own life. In 2019, he spoke to Dr. Oz about having "exhausted all opportunities to co-parent" with his ex-wife, and that it would be just "two more years [before] we're going to have all adults."

At the time of writing, Kate has yet to publicly speak on her sextuplet's 18th birthday. However, Hannah told ET that she had received a text from her mother. Our take? We're sure Kate is just as relieved to have the messy custody issues behind her. With that in mind, it's finally time to focus on the most important takeaway: The Gosselin sextuplets are 18. Wishing everything of the best to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden, and Collin Gosselin!