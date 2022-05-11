Adam Sandler's Daughter Had A Totally Star-Sudded Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler's daughter Sunny Sandler just celebrated a bat mitzvah ceremony that had an impressive celebrity guest list. Adam and his wife, Jackie, are parents to Sunny and one other daughter, Sadie. in October 2019, Adam explained that his daughters have started to show they, too, could end up as entertainers with their impressive singing skills. "Both my daughters come on stage and sing sometimes because they're on the road with me all the time," he said to Us Weekly. "They like to sing ... and they see Daddy up there and they're like, 'Can I try that?' So I say, 'Get on up there.'"

Adam has also revealed funny moments he's shared with Sunny and Sadie, like when he brought them on a movie set and they were less than enthusiastic about the occasion. In an October 2020 interview for "The Drew Barrymore Show," Adam discussed this experience, which took place when his wife and the kids made appearances in his then-new movie, "Hubie Halloween." "You would think the kids would be very excited ... to be in a movie," Adam said before adding, "If ... they get to set around 8:00, I'd say, around 9:20 I'm hearing, 'How much more? Please let me leave.'"

The recent bat mitzvah event, conversely, was a celebration where a good time was had by all!