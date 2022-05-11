Zac Efron Opens Up About His Possible Future As A Parent

Initially, after finding fame at a young age, Zac Efron was reluctant to settle down. Unfortunately, the "High School Musical" star fell victim to the pitfalls that come with celebrity. "I was drinking a lot, way too much," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. "I mean, you're in your 20s, single, going through life in Hollywood, you know? Everything is thrown at you," he added. Eventually, Efron put down the bottle and stepped away from the party scene.

Once his lifestyle had changed, Efron contemplated finding a long-term partner, but knew that involved a serious commitment. "[Y]ou have to give a piece of yourself away," he told THR. By 2017, it appeared the "Neighbors" star was ready to take the plunge. "Now that I'm getting closer to my 30s, I'm around some great relationships and I've seen expert couples at work," he told Cosmopolitan. The Hollywood A-lister mentioned that he had to prioritize being the best version of himself before coupling-up.

In 2021, rumors circulated that Efron was getting serious with his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. However, Efron called it quits with Valladares when work beckoned him back stateside. "Zac is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to make a clean break now," a source told Us Weekly at the time. It was while working on one of those film projects that Efron had a realization about having his own kids.