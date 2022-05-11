Fans Are Questioning The Legitimacy Of Stassi Schroeder's Book Sales

Stassi Schroeder, fired "Vanderpump Rules" star turned memoirist, announced on her Instagram that her latest book, "Off With My Head," had made the New York Times Bestsellers list. Yay! Or did it? Boo! Despite Schroeder's celebratory post, some fans are suspicious that her book sales aren't quite what they seem. And they may have good reason for this.

"Holy s**t. 'Off With My Head' is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg. It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice," Schroeder wrote in her May 4 Instagram post, which also included screenshots showing her memoir coming in eighth place in the Advice and How-to book category. But, as Gawker noted, a few eagle-eyed fans on Reddit pointed out that Schroeder's book title is accompanied by a small dagger icon, which indicates that the Times believes the book sales may have been artificially inflated by somebody buying the books in bulk.

It's not exactly unusual, though. If you look carefully, you'll notice that the titles in positions one, two, nine, and 10 in Schroeder's screenshot are also accompanied by the tell-tale icon.