The Tragic Death Of CBS News Correspondent Richard Wagner

Richard Wagner has died. The former CBS News correspondent passed away at the age of 85, with his wife, Donna Lewis-Wagner, confirming the sad news to Deadline. Exactly what Wagner died of has not yet been confirmed publicly, though it was announced that he passed away at home.

The reporter was hugely popular with viewers over this impressive career, which spanned more than three decades. Wagner became a trustworthy voice for the U.S. when it came to what was going on around the country and abroad, with him perhaps being most famous for covering the likes of the Vietnam War. He also achieved the impressive feat of reporting from 50 states during his career, per Ad Week, as well as visiting around 50 countries to report the important news, while being based in the likes of London, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, and Saigon.

Wagner appeared on "CBS Evening News," while also reporting regularly for CBS News, where he became the network's first Health and Science correspondent, but left the CBS news world behind back in 1993. The Washington Post reported at the time that he left his position after a staggering 29 years when the network decided not to renew his contract, but had turned his attention to CBS Radio in the years before the decision was made.