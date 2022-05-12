Kim Kardashian Reveals An Unexpected Crisis After Leaving Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has had a rough go of it this year in terms of dealing with her estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West. First, things between the two got tense when Ye very publicly claimed he was not invited to his daughter's birthday party in January. Then, Kardashian addressed Ye's tendency to go public with familial problems, and wrote on her Instagram Stories (via Cosmopolitan), "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all." Sadly, Kardashian and Ye's tumultuous relationship grew even more chaotic once she started dating Pete Davidson. Ye has been vocal about his feud with Davidson, going so far as to post screenshots of text messages between the two and even going after him in a disturbing music video. Most recently, Ye told his ex-wife that he was "going away to get help," according to Page Six in April.
But, while Kardashian has obviously struggled with her divorce and its impact on her family, she recently opened up about the unexpected issue that has come from her split with Ye.
Kim Kardashian keeps having 'panic attacks' about what to wear
Kim Kardashian has been vocal about Kanye "Ye" West's influence on her style in the past, but it would seem she's in a bit of an internal bind following their divorce. On the March 12 episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian was chatting with her sister Kourtney about the recent drama with her estranged husband and his role in her style. Kardashian said (via the Daily Mail), "I got to a point where I would just like ask him for advice for everything even down to what I wear. Even now I'm having like panic attacks like, 'What do I wear?”' Kardashian then explained that Ye styled her ahead of her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," but when she styled herself for the Wall Street Journal Awards, she was "so nervous" her outfit would be bad. It turned out Kardashian's look at the awards did not win the favor of Ye, and she added, "And he told me my career is over and he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."
Apparently, Ye began playing a role in Kardashian's style long before the two started dating in 2011, so it's easy to understand Kardashian's newfound fashion struggles. She recently said (via Page Six), "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be..." Despite Kardashian's worries, something tells us the star will look just as glam with or without Ye in the mix.