Kim Kardashian Reveals An Unexpected Crisis After Leaving Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about Kanye "Ye" West's influence on her style in the past, but it would seem she's in a bit of an internal bind following their divorce. On the March 12 episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian was chatting with her sister Kourtney about the recent drama with her estranged husband and his role in her style. Kardashian said (via the Daily Mail), "I got to a point where I would just like ask him for advice for everything even down to what I wear. Even now I'm having like panic attacks like, 'What do I wear?”' Kardashian then explained that Ye styled her ahead of her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," but when she styled herself for the Wall Street Journal Awards, she was "so nervous" her outfit would be bad. It turned out Kardashian's look at the awards did not win the favor of Ye, and she added, "And he told me my career is over and he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Apparently, Ye began playing a role in Kardashian's style long before the two started dating in 2011, so it's easy to understand Kardashian's newfound fashion struggles. She recently said (via Page Six), "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be..." Despite Kardashian's worries, something tells us the star will look just as glam with or without Ye in the mix.