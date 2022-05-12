Hayden Panettiere's First Film In Nearly 10 Years Sees Her Return To A Fan-Favorite Role

Hayden Panettiere is soon-to-be back on the big screen! As a former child actor, Panettiere was in numerous movies as she grew up in front of our eyes. These include "Remember the Titans," "Ice Princess," and the 2000s teen comedy, "I Love You, Beth Cooper."

Another part Panettiere scored as her career continued to soar was the character Kirby Reed in "Scream 4." In a 2011 interview with PopSugar Entertainment, Panettiere described Kirby as "a very different character" than she was used to playing. "She's a bit of a tomboy," the actor said. "She's got that edge to her, that dry, sarcastic sense of humor, which I loved playing."

Believe it or not, Panettiere's last role was on the TV series "Nashville" in 2018, and her last major theatrical movie role was in 2015's "The Forger" alongside John Travolta, per IMDb. The news recently broke, however, that Panettiere will return to the big screen in a part that will be familiar to horror fans.