Jon Gosselin Makes His Feelings About His Ex-Wife Kate Completely Clear

Since first gracing our television screens, Jon and Kate Gosselin have continued to make headlines — mostly for the wrong reasons. According to Hollywood Life, the reality TV-famous exes got married in 1999 and soon started a family. First, they welcomed twins Mady and Cara in 2000, followed by sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah, and Aaden in 2004.

It was however not until their reality show "Jon and Kate Plus 8" premiered in 2007 that they were shot into the spotlight. But not only did the show highlight the pair's lives with their kids, but it also gave fans a glimpse into their drama-filled family.

The former reality stars would go on to have a rather messy split, with both parties throwing allegations at each other through the years. In 2009, during an appearance on "Good Morning America," Jon accused his ex-wife of abuse — something Kate would also later accuse him of in 2020, per People. For many years, Jon and Kate were also caught up in a bitter custody fight over their kids. Taking all of this into account, it should come as no surprise that Jon still has some unresolved feelings toward Kate.