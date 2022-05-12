Jon Gosselin Makes His Feelings About His Ex-Wife Kate Completely Clear
Since first gracing our television screens, Jon and Kate Gosselin have continued to make headlines — mostly for the wrong reasons. According to Hollywood Life, the reality TV-famous exes got married in 1999 and soon started a family. First, they welcomed twins Mady and Cara in 2000, followed by sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah, and Aaden in 2004.
It was however not until their reality show "Jon and Kate Plus 8" premiered in 2007 that they were shot into the spotlight. But not only did the show highlight the pair's lives with their kids, but it also gave fans a glimpse into their drama-filled family.
The former reality stars would go on to have a rather messy split, with both parties throwing allegations at each other through the years. In 2009, during an appearance on "Good Morning America," Jon accused his ex-wife of abuse — something Kate would also later accuse him of in 2020, per People. For many years, Jon and Kate were also caught up in a bitter custody fight over their kids. Taking all of this into account, it should come as no surprise that Jon still has some unresolved feelings toward Kate.
Jon Gosselin says Kate 'alienated' him from their kids
During a May interview, Jon Gosselin accused ex-wife Kate of separating him from their kids. "[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don't have an open relationship with them," Jon told ET. "I feel it's a really poor decision on Kate's part, because she alienated me from those kids," he added.
Per Page Six, Hannah and fellow sextuplet Collin have lived with Jon since August while Alexis, Aaden, Joel, and Leah live with their mom. This, however, could change very soon. On May 10, Alexis, Leah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, and Hannah celebrated their 18th birthday — meaning Jon and Kate's long-running custody battle has finally come to an end. "There's no more custody court," Jon revealed in his chat with ET. " It's over. We are done today. It's over ... This weight has been lifted off my shoulder ... It is just a big relief."
The reality star's accusation against Kate comes only a few years after he told Steve Harvey that he had not seen all eight of his kids together for years. Consequently, Jon and most of his kids have developed a strained relationship — something he has tried to fix in the past. However, seeing that the kids are now all grown up, it sure would be interesting to watch Jon, Kate, and all of the kids attempt to get back as the one big happy family they once were!