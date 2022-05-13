The Iconic Madonna Song You Never Knew Was Inspired By Jennifer Grey

"Queen of Pop" Madonna has been entertaining us with her music and show-stopping tours for the over 30 years. Even though the living legend has ventured into fashion, acting, and skincare, her iconic songs are what have always kept her on top.

During a 2019 interview with iHeartRadio, the "Like A Prayer" hitmaker revealed how she got inspired to write and record one of her signature hits, "Vogue," in 1990. "[It] was inspired by walking into a nightclub, it may have been the Paradise Garage... and seeing the extravaganza crew, basically, voguing. I was like 'whoa, what the hell is that?' and it was the most amazing thing," Madonna said. Her most recent album, "Madame X," which dropped in 2019, was said to be heavily impacted by her lifestyle in Portugal. However, during a chat with NME, Madonna went into detail about what else helped her feel inspired. "The first group of friends I met were all musicians but they were from all over the world, not just Portugal. It was a melting point of so many different cultures and musical genres which started percolating in my brain," she explained. "I wanted to take the folk music I was listening to but make it more modern sounding, something you could dance to. I was first inspired by it, then I turned it into a challenge."

Madonna's back catalog boasts a ridiculous amount of hits, one of which was influenced by "Dirty Dancing" actor Jennifer Grey's personal life.