Alison Brie Recalls The Accident That Nearly Left Her Blind

Alison Brie is an actor, producer and writer who first broke out into television in 2006 for an appearance on the Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana." Throughout her career she has starred in notable films and series like "Scream 4," "Mad Men," and "Community," per IMDb. However, it wasn't until she was cast in the Netflix comedy series "GLOW" that she feels she created a household name for herself. "Glow to me was such a great show and I was really coming into my own as an actress and I felt like GLOW on its own set the bar really high," she said during an interview with Collider.

Brie got into acting right after college and gives credit to the manager who randomly stopped by to see her performance during a school play. "I was very lucky to have a manager come and see me in a play while I was still in school and sort of pickpocket me and set me up with a commercial agent and a theatrical agent right out of college," she said, per Daily Actor. "I was able to kind of hit the ground running auditions-wise right after I graduated."

While the "Dr. Ken" actor has managed to build a very impressive resume in the Hollywood scene, there was a point in her life where she thought her future would be very different after a scary accident.