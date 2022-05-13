The Tragic Death Of Fred Ward

Beloved character actor Fred Ward, best known for his work in the films "The Right Stuff," and "Tremors," died on May 8 at 79 years old. Although the cause of his death was not revealed at the time, Ward had left instructions for his final wishes. "It was Fred Ward's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center," a rep for the actor told the New York Post. The rep added that the "Joe Dirt" actor, whose last IMDb credit was in 2015, had spent the latter part of his life focusing on painting.

Ward had an expansive filmography that included appearances in "Escape From Alcatraz," "Southern Comfort," "Miami Blues," and "The Player." Although he was remembered for playing mostly smaller roles, Ward's on-screen appearances left a large imprint on fans. "Fred Ward was just a badass actor — both authentically working class & authentically literate — who was never less than wonderful in a wild range of pictures," a fan tweeted after news of his death spread. "RIP Fred Ward. Elevated every movie he was in but Miami Blues will always be the gold standard," another added. "His gruff, down to earth tough guy persona, so many great films, I always adored seeing him in anything," one film fan wrote.

As evidenced by Ward's choice of characters, the actor was unafraid to take chances both on film and in real life.