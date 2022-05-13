Kendall Jenner Causes A Controversy That Absolutely No One Expected

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to controversy. In fact, one could argue that the family's fame was founded on scandal. The Kardashian family first gained nationwide attention when Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, and Rob's father — joined the legal team of O.J. Simpson's sensational murder trial. Then, Kim's infamous sex tape was released in March 2007, and then "Keeping up with the Kardashians" was announced by August that same year, per The Sun.

Since the family has been in the spotlight, they have been at the center of plenty of drama over the years. For starters, Kim's marriage to former basketball player Kris Humphries notoriously lasted just 72 days before the two called it quits. Khloé's marriage to Lamar Odom also publicly was in shambles when Odom admitted to cheating with multiple during their marriage from 2009 to 2016. Kim was accused of using blackface for a KKW Beauty ad, Scott Disick cheated on Kourtney and ended their relationship, Kylie Jenner admitted to lip injections, and the list goes on and on.

The latest scandal to come out of the Kardashian-Jenner family involves Kendall Jenner, and it's a bit more harmless than you may expect.