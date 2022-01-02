48% Of People Think This Kardashian Scandal Was The Absolute Worst
What would the Kardashian family be without media scandals? From relationship drama to business controversies, the famous family has been through it all. In spite of their challenges, the Kardashians seem to overcome career-threatening scandals with precise damage control of their public image.
Many chalk up the mega-influencers' ability to rise above their scandals to the hard work of their momager, Kris Jenner. The businesswoman behind "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" opened up in an "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" interview about how her kids overcome their famous challenges. "I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions," Kris said, per Complex. "They're going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing."
Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking what the all-time worst Kardashian family scandal was, and out of the many, one stands above the rest.
Kim Kardashian's leaked tape is the biggest scandal
In a survey with over 600 participants, nearly 48% of voters agreed Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal was the absolute worst the Kardashians experienced. Before she founded Skims and decided to pursue a law degree, Kim rose to the spotlight after her sex tape leaked in 2007. Kim's divorce from Kris Humphries (17.67% of the votes) and Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloé Kardashian (14.91%) were recognized by readers as big scandals for the family, along with Kylie Jenner's lip fillers (9.72%) and Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi ad (9.72%). But the leaked tape of Kim's intimate night with her ex-boyfriend Ray J was ultimately the winner for most mortifying.
As embarrassing as the scandal was for Kim, no scandal is too big for the Kardashian Krew. Kris Jenner hilariously spoke about turning the situation around in an early "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" confessional. "When I first heard about Kim's tape, as her mother, I wanted to kill her," she said (via The Things), "but as her manager, I knew that I had a job to do."
The 2007 tape ultimately launched the family into unparalleled fame. Kim herself has grown from the scandal and even made fun of the situation in her "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue. "When they asked, I was like, 'You want me to host? Why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time,'" she teased. "Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom's mind."