Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Getting Dragged On The Internet

There's no doubting the Kardashian family is full of savvy businesswomen. Despite the clan regularly being called out for their apparent lack of talent, there's no doubting that Kim Kardashian and her famous family members have made an art out of branding and making serious dough from their fame.

Kim's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, has probably proved that point better than anyone, turning her notoriety into a controversial almost billion-dollar business. Kylie's brand is a pretty big umbrella, covering everything from (of course) makeup with Kylie Cosmetics, to her Kylie Skin skincare line, and, as of September, Kylie Baby, which includes several products for youngsters as Kylie expects her second child.

That same month, Kylie also launched her own swimwear line, Kylie Swim, after she filed a trademark request in May to sell "swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes," as well as beach accessories (including sunglasses and towels), under the name Kylie Skin (per WWD).

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star then teased her line on August 17, when Kylie Swim's official Instagram account shared a Polaroid photo of the reality star in a skimpy yellow and pink swim look alongside the caption, "coming soon..."

Well, the swimwear line has finally dropped, and, well, not all the reviews have been quite so sunny. Scroll on to find out why Kylie is getting some less than stellar comments about her new venture.