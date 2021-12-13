Kim Kardashian Finally Achieved This Major Goal

Kim Kardashian is officially one step closer to becoming an attorney at law. Kim decided to follow her dreams of becoming a lawyer in 2019. Following in the career footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, the SKIMS founder sought her law degree by way of an apprenticeship with a practicing attorney, according to BuzzFeed.

The road to becoming a lawyer hasn't been easy for Kim. The reality star revealed on the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she had failed her first attempt at the baby bar exam, which is one of two exams required to become a lawyer in California through her unique program. "To not pass gets your spirit down," she reflected in the episode. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kim admitted she had "a ways to go" when it came to securing her degree, which she plans to use for criminal justice reform. "Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated," Kim told WSJ.

Despite the challenges she faced over the last few years, Kim has revealed to her social media followers that she just achieved a major goal on her path to becoming a lawyer.