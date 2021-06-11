More Bad News Revealed For Kim Kardashian's Law Career

Ah, man! Kim Kardashian revealed she flunked the "baby bar" exam for a second time on the June 10 finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." For those who don't know, the "baby bar," which is formally known as the First-Year Law Students' Exam, is a test for California law students who are in the first year of study, per Page Six. However, these students opted to learn with a private tutor as opposed to a typical university classroom.

The students who take the exam, like Kardashian, need to earn a score of 560, or 70 percent, in order to receive full law school credit for the courses they have taken thus far, according to JD Advising. But, if someone fails the exam three times but passes on their fourth attempt, they will only receive credit for their first year of study.

The reality star revealed she failed at her first attempt at the seven-hour-long exam during a May episode of "KUWTK," admitting she scored only 474 points. Although she didn't share how she performed the second time around, she said her score was "pretty much the same thing ... [but] a little bit worse" than her first try on the show's latest and final taping. Keep scrolling for more details about how the businesswoman is dealing with her struggles to become a lawyer.