Kim Kardashian Reveals Sad News About Her Future As A Lawyer

Ever since "Keeping up with the Kardashians" first debuted back in the early aughts, Kim Kardashian has ruled pop culture — as a reality star, fashion icon, businesswoman, billionaire, and more. That's right: Per Forbes, Kim is now worth $1 billion, thanks to her successful influencing tactics and business ventures. Along with her fame, Kim is also in the process of becoming a lawyer.

While the career path runs in her blood — Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, was one of OJ Simpson's attorneys in his high-profile case — Kim's news still shocked Hollywood. Especially since Kim didn't even have an undergraduate degree (per CNBC). However, the pushback from tabloids has not stopped Kim from trying to get her law degree. In an April 2019 Instagram post, Kim revealed just how dedicated she was by putting in long hours studying. She wrote in the caption, "I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me...It's never too late to follow your dreams."

Despite Kim's hard work and studying efforts, in a May teaser for an upcoming episode of "KUWTK," the star gave a disappointing update about law school.