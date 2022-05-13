Why James Corden's Late Late Show Is Really Ending

James Corden is known for his fun-loving personality and for slaying one hit after another on "Carpool Karaoke." According to IMDb, Corden started his gig on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" in 2015, and as of this writing, he's already appeared in a little over 1,000 shows. That's a lot of episodes if you ask us! Like those who came before him, Corden has been a staple in households across the country, and he gives many people that much-needed laugh before bedtime.

On April 28, Corden surprised fans by announcing that he would be leaving his wildly popular late-night show. During the opening monologue of the show, he revealed that he extended his contract for another year while noting that the job has "changed" his life. As fans cheered over the news of the extension, Corden revealed the other part of the news. "This will be my last year hosting the show. When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that," he told the audience as he fought back tears. "It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?"

After the news, Corden told Deadline that the decision to leave was "hard," and it took him a while to come to his conclusion. "I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure," he shared. Now he's sharing why it was time.