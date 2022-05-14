Below Deck Cast Member Eddie Lucas Has Harsh Words About His Treatment At Bravo

If you're a fan of Bravo, chances are you've heard of or seen an episode of "Below Deck." The series, which takes place on numerous luxurious boats in the Caribbean, follows the diverse yacht crew of a select vessel as they navigate the array of colorful guests that arrive on vacation. However, alongside their yacht duties, the group also deals with their own personal drama relating to romantic flings, disagreements, and work seniority. Even though the roster has changed over the course of its nine seasons, a handful of crew members have made a lasting impact on the franchise and its viewers. One of the most polarizing cast members of the series is Eddie Lucas, who appeared in a total of five seasons.

Throughout his time on the show, Lucas has had his fair share of drama. In Season 3, the reality star openly cheated on his girlfriend with third stew Rocky Dakota, which he admitted was wrong in a 2020 interview with Vulture. "I screwed up season three. And it was appalling, my actions. I was thinking with the wrong head," he told the publication. Lucas also faced backlash for how he handled the racism scandal of Season 9 involving Heather Chase, who said the N-word in front of the only Black crew member, Rayna Lindsey.

With Season 10 of "Below Deck" officially confirmed, Lucas gave an update on if he would be participating in the forthcoming season with Captain Lee and company.