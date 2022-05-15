Lisa Marie Presley Gives A Heartbreaking Update On Her Life Since Her Son's Death

Lisa Marie Presley's life has seen a lot of ups and downs. She lost her father, Elvis Presley, at the tender age of 9. In 2020, she also had to do what no parent ever wants to do and that was mourn the death of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough. According to TMZ, Keough died by suicide, which left his mother absolutely devastated. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Lisa Marie's manager told Variety at the time. She even shared a throwback photo of him a few months after his death, in October 2020, and captioned her Instagram post: "I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."

Since then, Lisa Marie has not been very active on social media, but she did take to her account to share an update on the new "Elvis" movie by Baz Luhrmann. It's one of only a few times that she's shared a direct message to her fans, too.