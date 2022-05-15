Lisa Marie Presley Gives A Heartbreaking Update On Her Life Since Her Son's Death
Lisa Marie Presley's life has seen a lot of ups and downs. She lost her father, Elvis Presley, at the tender age of 9. In 2020, she also had to do what no parent ever wants to do and that was mourn the death of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough. According to TMZ, Keough died by suicide, which left his mother absolutely devastated. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Lisa Marie's manager told Variety at the time. She even shared a throwback photo of him a few months after his death, in October 2020, and captioned her Instagram post: "I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same."
Since then, Lisa Marie has not been very active on social media, but she did take to her account to share an update on the new "Elvis" movie by Baz Luhrmann. It's one of only a few times that she's shared a direct message to her fans, too.
Lisa Marie Presley is incredibly proud of the new Elvis movie
Lisa Marie Presley has not only given Baz Luhrmann her blessing, but also her two thumbs up for his new movie "Elvis," which is, of course, inspired by her late father, Elvis Presley. The film, which stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge, among others, is apparently a "3-act pop-cultural opera," Luhrmann said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Lisa Marie has given her solid approval of the film as she shared a little preview on her own Instagram account.
Revealing that she's seen the movie twice already, Lisa Marie wrote, "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."
What's more, Lisa Marie also wrote, "It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well." While the pain of losing a child or loved one might never go away, at least Lisa Marie has her love for her family and her father's legacy to help her move on, one day at a time.