Everything We Know About The Possible Married With Children Reboot

April 1997 marked a sad time for fans of the beloved '90s sitcom, "Married... with Children." However, their suffering might soon be for naught!

While many TV shows have been canceled over the years, "Married... with Children" stands apart in that the series never got an official send-off. The show was canceled after its 11th season wrapped, leaving viewers without closure, but also shocking the show's cast in the process. As Christina Applegate revealed on a 2019 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she hadn't even been told about the cancellation directly. "I actually learned that we were canceled from the radio, but not, like, first hand," she shared. Likewise, Ed O'Neill shared via "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that he heard of the cancellation from a couple of newlyweds at a bed and breakfast in Ohio. "They said, 'Oh, we love your show — we're so sorry about it, though.' What do you mean you're sorry about it? 'Well, he doesn't know! It's all over the radio, it was canceled!'"

In spite of the snub, the cast never ruled out a reboot. Katey Sagal, for one, shared with ABC News that she was open to doing a spinoff put together by co-star David Faustino. However, that wasn't to be and Sagal joked that a reunion might never happen. "Maybe that's the fate of the Bundys, to never come back!" That said, May 2022 saw Deadline reveal some exciting news for the cast and fans alike. "Married... with Children" might return, after all!