Christine Quinn Just Found Herself In The Middle Of A Brand New Feud

Christine Quinn has made it known that she's the villain on Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and it appears viewers love her for it. With that being said, she hasn't always spoken highly of the show on which she was cast.

On April 22, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the reality star took to Twitter to shade the upcoming season fans had yet to see. "[Thirty] minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" Quinn wrote, adding the money bag and sassy manicure emoji. After making such a bold statement, fellow co-worker Maya Vander responded to her claims in an interview with Metro UK. "We film for five or six months and things really happen as we go. We don't get a script. They don't tell us what to say and how to say it," she said, adding, "People thought that Chrishell and Jason was a PR stunt, which it wasn't. Unfortunately, you see them break up in the show."

As noted by Distracify, Quinn has had her fair share of feuds on "Selling Sunset." However, after the release of her new book, "How To Be A Boss B***h," she has since been confronted by a passionate group of people at one of her in-store signings who aren't impressed by her personal choices.