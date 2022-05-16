Christine Quinn Just Found Herself In The Middle Of A Brand New Feud
Christine Quinn has made it known that she's the villain on Netflix's "Selling Sunset" and it appears viewers love her for it. With that being said, she hasn't always spoken highly of the show on which she was cast.
On April 22, ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the reality star took to Twitter to shade the upcoming season fans had yet to see. "[Thirty] minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" Quinn wrote, adding the money bag and sassy manicure emoji. After making such a bold statement, fellow co-worker Maya Vander responded to her claims in an interview with Metro UK. "We film for five or six months and things really happen as we go. We don't get a script. They don't tell us what to say and how to say it," she said, adding, "People thought that Chrishell and Jason was a PR stunt, which it wasn't. Unfortunately, you see them break up in the show."
As noted by Distracify, Quinn has had her fair share of feuds on "Selling Sunset." However, after the release of her new book, "How To Be A Boss B***h," she has since been confronted by a passionate group of people at one of her in-store signings who aren't impressed by her personal choices.
PETA protesters are not happy with Christine Quinn
As seen on Instagram, Christine Quinn's embarking on a book signing tour to promote "How To Be A Boss B***h." On May 15, she kicked off the tour with an in-store appearance at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Quinn already seems to have started a new feud.
On Twitter, the real estate agent shared a snapshot of herself in the store next to a PETA protestor who was captured holding a poster. For those who are unaware, PETA is a nonprofit corporation that supports animal rights. "Hi @peta thank you for sending your goons in to buy my books! I am so honored you are a fan," Quinn wrote with the manicure emoji, looking completely unbothered about their protest. As seen in the snapshot above, another tweet showed off the poster that read, "How To Be A Heartless B***h," with Quinn's promo photo for her book plastered underneath the text. "Comedy show," she insisted.
Quinn has been open about wearing animal fur in the past, telling Nylon in 2020, "PETA come kill me, I don't really care." After the signing, Quinn took to Twitter once again to thank fans for all their "love and support."